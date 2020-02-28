Senate passes bill banning government purchases of Huawei gear

On Thursday, the Senate unanimously approved legislation that would prohibit government agencies from purchasing equipment made by companies considered to be a threat to national security, like the Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE. The legislation specifically focuses on telecommunications equipment, barring the FCC from using funds to help carriers purchase equipment from these companies.

The legislation titles the Secure and Trusted Telecommunication Networks Act, is a bipartisan bill that already passed through the House in December. The bill also would require the FCC to create a fund to help smaller carriers replace any equipment that is made by the companies in question. The bill’s target is to protect Americans from malicious foreign interference when using cell service as well as prevent the government from using equipment that could be compromised by foreign actors.

