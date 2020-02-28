Yesterday, the Pentagon’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) confirmed that it has hired Alka Patel to take the reins on the implementation of the JAIC’s new ethical principles regarding AI in warfare. The JAIC’s director announced that the position was already filled during a previous press briefing, but the company was not disclosed until yesterday.

Although information about Patel’s official title within the Pentagon program or start date has not been released, Patel has been “fully integrated” into the policy team at JAIC. Patel will help lead the team, which is comprised of thought leaders across the Defense Department to work on instituting the AI principles across the government to sure that the department remains up to date with emerging innovations within the AI sector.

Read More: Pentagon Confirms Alka Patel to Lead the Implementation of Its New Ethical AI Principles