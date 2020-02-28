FCC Probe Finds Mobile Carriers Didn’t Safeguard Customer Location Data

Earlier this month, the FCC notified cellphone carriers AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, Verizon, and others that they are facing hundreds of millions in fines after the FCC conducted an investigation that found that the companies failed to safeguard information regarding customers’ real-time locations. The FCC informed the carriers of pending notices of apparent liability, and although the notices aren’t final, the decision lies with the US Justice Department to collect any penalties should they find the carriers guilty.

The proposed fined total more than $200 million and are expected to be announced later today, according to people familiar with the situation. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai notified members of Congress that the FCC conducted an investigation on the companies last month. Pai allegedly told Congress that the probe concluded that the carriers had violated federal law by disclosing real-time location data.

