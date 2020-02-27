On Wednesday, the White House released a report on progress in the development of artificial intelligence technologies over the past year after announcing a big push in the industry in 2019. The White House Office of Science and Technology released a 2019 report that highlights achievements within the field, detailing how Ai technologies are being put to use within the government to improve services and other aspects of functionality.

Some of the administration’s biggest AI-focused initiatives over the past year include publishing a set of AI regulatory principles, increasing AI funding in the 2021 budget request, promoting STEM education and training programs and working with partners abroad to develop the technology. The report also acknowledges inter-agency collaboration and the administration’s AI goals, which include building a common foundation of shared data, tools, and frameworks to scale the impact of AI across the government.

Read More: White House Touts a Year of AI Initiatives in Roundup Report