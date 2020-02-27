Waymo And Cruise Vie For Supremacy In Murky California Self-Driving Data

Waymo, Google’s self-driving car initiative, boasts the best annual statistics for how infrequently humans need to interact with self-driving vehicles throughout tests but is competing with Cruise, General Motor’s equivalent program. Cruise reported numbers just behind Waymo in 2019 and seemed to have increased its capabilities greatly throughout the second half of the year. Although the numbers are not definitive, the progress the companies are making within the sector is impressive.

Waymo reportedly racked up 1.45 million autonomous miles on California roads in 2019, compared to Cruise, which reported 831,040 autonomous miles. Waymo reported that disengagements, or situations when a human had to take the wheel, occurred on average once every 13,219 miles, while Cruise averaged one disengagement per 12,221 miles. However, in the second half of 2019, Cruise’s disengagement rate dropped to once every 20,110 miles.

