The Reading Municipal Light Department, a Massachusetts power station, was hit by ransomware over the weekend, causing its website to be down, however, the attack did not interrupt electricity services and RMLD’s grid remains secure. The company is refusing to meet the attackers’ demands of a ransom payment. The cybercriminals were likely looking to extort money rather than cause infrastructure damage as there was no interruption to the electrical grid.

RMLD has hired an outside IT consultant to help them deal with the infection instead of paying the ransom. The team has been working to isolate the problem over the weekend, and RMLD stated that they believe they have contained the problem as of yesterday afternoon. RMLD also stated that they were dedicated to making sure that all traces of the malware had been removed.

Read More: Ransomware Attack at US Power Station