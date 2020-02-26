Hosni Mubarak, Egyptian strongman undone by the Arab Spring, dead at 91

Hosni Mubarak, ruler of Egypt for nearly three decades, has passed away at the age of 91. Mubarak died last night according to his son. Over his 29 years in power, Mubarak crushed a rising Islamist radical movement and maintained the peace pact with Israel that got his predecessor killed. Mubarak was one of the US’s leading allies in the Middle East over his rule, receiving tens of billions in American aid. However, Mubarak was ousted from power during the Arabi Spring uprisings and subsequently spent several months on trial for charges ranging from corruption to conspiring to kill his protesters.