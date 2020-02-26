EconomicGlobal RiskNews Briefs

China Lifts Import Restrictions on U.S. Farm Goods

26 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

On Tuesday, US officials stated that Chinese authorities have taken the first steps towards implementing the first phase of the trade deal negotiated between the two countries, who represent the world’s largest economies, earlier this month. The deal took effect on February 14, and Chinese leaders have since lifted import restrictions on US poultry products and pet food, along with other agricultural tariffs. The provisions were a part of a 90-page agreement that was signed in January amid efforts to stabilize tensions between Beijing and Washington.

The announcement comes as concerns that the coronavirus outbreak throughout mainland China could delay the pace of the policies outlined in the trade deal. The deal calls for China to increase its purchases of agricultural products from the US by $32 billion over a two year period, which may be more difficult to achieve now that China faces a serious public health risk.

Read More: China Lifts Import Restrictions on U.S. Farm Goods

