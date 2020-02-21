MGM Grand Breach Leaked Details of 10.6 Million Guests Last Summer

The details of more than 10.6 million guests who stayed at MGM Resorts were released on a hacking forum earlier this week. The breach occurred due to unauthorized access to a cloud server and took place at the Las Vegas location. The data leaked in the breach includes the personal information of celebrities, tech CEOs, government officials and employees at large tech companies who stayed at the hotels owned by MGM Resorts in Las Vegas.

The information released includes full names, phone numbers, emails, home addresses, and dates of birth for the 10.6 million guests who had previously stayed at the hotel. MGM confirmed the breach and linked it to a security incident that occurred last summer. MGM stated that they had conducted an internal investigation that involved two cybersecurity forensics firms. MGM also stated that they had contacted all guests that were affected at the time. A user on the VegasMessageBoard platform stated that he had been notified that his data was stolen at the resorts in July.