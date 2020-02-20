Pentagon to Adopt Detailed Principles for Using AI

The Defense Department released a draft of rules that govern how the government develops and uses artificial intelligence in October titled Recommendations on the Ethical Use of Artificial Intelligence. Sources have indicated that the official policy, which is set to be released soon, will follow the draft closely. The Department of Defense is currently in the final stages of adopting the previously outlined AI principles, and they will then be implemented across the US military.

A spokesman for the Pentagon’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center stated that an announcement will ensue with further details. The draft recommendations heavily emphasized human control of AI systems, stating that humans should exercise appropriate levels of judgment and be held responsible for the outcomes of DoD AI systems.

