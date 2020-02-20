For the first time since the Mao era, the Chinese government has expelled multiple journalists from one international news organization at the same time. Earlier this week, Chinese authorities revoked the press credentials of the Wall Street Journal reporters who were based in Beijing. On Wednesday, the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that the expulsion was in retaliation to a recent opinion piece published by the Journal.

The piece, which was published on February 3, referred to China as “the real sick man of Asia” and included criticism of the current Chinese administration. State media outlets had called attention to the headline and the ministry claimed that there would be unspecified consequences for the article. The Foreign Ministry spokesman stated that the piece contained racially discriminatory language, and cited this as reason for the journalists’ expulsion.

Read More: China Expels Three Wall Street Journal Reporters