VA Reveals Industry Partners for First 5G-Enabled Hospital

On Tuesday, the Veteran Affairs Department announced the companies they will partner with on their first 5G enabled hospital. The three companies are Verizon, Microsoft, and Medivis. Verizon will supply the agency with the fifth-generation wireless service through a new public-private partnership named Project Convergence while Microsoft and Medivis will provide advanced products and applications to enable medical providers.

Although the project is only a few weeks along, VA officials stated that the 5G uses are already making an impact at the facility where the program was launched, which is located in Palo Alto. However, 5G’s complete capabilities are still unknown. VA hopes to help the entire health care industry co-develop 5G to its full medical potential.

