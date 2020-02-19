Global RiskNews Briefs

North Korea’s Internet Use Surges, Thwarting Sanctions and Fueling Theft

19 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

North Korea has reportedly expanded its use of the internet to enable Kim Jon-un to evade American sanctions and promote new forms of cybercrime. A study that has investigated North Korea’s internet use since 2017 suggested that since America introduced “maximum pressure” sanctions to the country, North Korea’s use of the internet has surged by roughly 300%.

Almost half of the reported increase in internet traffic flows through a new connection in Russia to avoid dependency on a single digital pipeline through China. The expansion of internet use, according to a report released Sunday by Recorded Future, is to circumvent financial pressure and sanctions imposed by Western countries.

