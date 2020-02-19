Artificial Intelligence (AI) And The Law: Helping Lawyers While Avoiding Biased Algorithms

Many experts warn that the use of artificial intelligence creates several challenges regarding biases, especially when employed in a legal setting. AI learns from data that perpetuates existing human biases, creating machines that also hold these biases. There have been several issues with machine learning applied to human resource systems, such as Amazon’s canceled HR system that failed last year. Employment law is an area in which there are strict rules against discrimination based on gender, race, sexuality, and other factors.

The problem that machine learning and artificial intelligence present in these sectors is difficult to combat, as it is nearly impossible to present a set of data to a machine that does not include bias. Experts state that it is most efficient to focus on areas with strong rules as opposed to standards, as the former provided the ability to have clear future engineering while the latter does not have the specificity to train an accurate model.

