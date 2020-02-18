Uber Pays Google $9.7 Million To Settle Legal Beef In Tangled Self-Driving Car Fight

This week, Uber agreed to pay Google nearly $10 million to settle accusations that Uber executives had improperly recruited Google engineers, which resulted in a complex legal fight sparked by Uber’s attempt to keep up with Google’s self-driving car program. The commercial successor to the tech giant’s self-driving car project, Waymo, alleged that Uber executives violated contract agreements when they recruited multiple Google employees to join Uber’s self-driving program.

Waymo initially won a judgment from California arbitrators, however, the financial terms of this victory were not revealed until recently. Uber will pay $9.7 million on behalf of Uber executive Lior Ron according to a copy of the settlement terms. This hefty price includes more than $7.7 million in court costs and attorneys’ fees.

