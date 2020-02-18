China Uighurs: Detained for beards, veils and internet browsing

Recently released documents have given investigators powerful insight into the internment and abuse of hundreds of thousands of Muslims in China. The document listed the personal details of more than 3,000 Muslim individuals residing in the far western region of Xinjiang, describing in “intricate detail” intimate aspects of their lives such as how often they pray, how they dress, whom they contact, and how their family members behave.

China has previously denied any wrongdoing, stating that the document and other proceedings were a part of the country’s war on terrorism and helping it to achieve its goal of combating religious extremism. However, the new document reveals strong evidence that China is actively persecuting and punishing typical and standard practices of traditional religious beliefs. The document proves that China was detaining individuals who were practicing veiling, applying for passports, or accessing foreign websites.

