U.S. Passengers Depart Cruise Ship Quarantined Over Coronavirus

Two weeks after a cruise ship that had departed from China was quarantined after it was discovered that several people on board were infected with the coronavirus, the Americans on board have departed Tokyo en route to the US. The Americans were sent to Haneda airport in China where they boarded charter flights organized by the State Department. The planes are set to land in Travis Air Force Base in Sacramento California and Lackland Air Force Base in Texas.

However, the Americans will serve out an additional 14-day quarantine after arriving in the US. 380 Americans and family members of Americans were on the ship when the quarantine was ordered on February 5. A few tested positive for the infectious virus and were brought to hospitals in Tokyo. Those who tested positive were not on the evacuated flights and remain in Tokyo.

