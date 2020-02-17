News BriefsTechnology

Senators Call for a Moratorium on Government’s Use of Facial Recognition

17 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

Democratic Senators Cory Booker and Jeff Merkley have proposed the Ethical Use of Facial Recognition Act, aiming to stop the federal government from using the technology until Congress passes legislation that regulates the industry. The senators stated that without proper oversight, facial recognition technology poses a serious risk to citizens’ privacy and safety.

The proposed legislation includes instituting a moratorium on all of the federal government’s uses of the technology and also creates a new congressional committee. The committee would focus on studying the matter and recommending legislation for Congress to introduce. The bill would make sure that the face-scanning technology is being ethically deployed throughout all government entities, ensuring that it does not impinge on individuals’ privacy rights or produce biased results.

