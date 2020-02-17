Report shows personal info on 144K Canadians breached by federal entities

The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) reported that several Candian government departments and agencies have compromised the personal and sensitive information of 144,000 individuals across almost 8,000 breaches that occurred over a two-year span. The breaches, which spread across 10 entities and were observed over the past two years, exposed the information regarding health, addresses, names, and birthdates as well as other information.

The Canada Revenue Agency was responsible for leaking the most data, with 3,020 breaches involving almost 60,000 individuals. The CRA has since blamed the breaches on security incidents, employee misconduct, and misdirected mail. CBC stated that two-thirds of the individuals who were victims of CRA’s poor security practices were affected as a result of three isolated incidents.

