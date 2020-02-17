Iran’s Rouhani Says No Talks With U.S. While ‘Maximum Pressure’ Campaign Is On

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani stated that Iran plans to refuse negotiations with the US as long as Washington maintains its current campaign of maximum pressure. Mr. Rouhani’s remarks solidify the tensions between the Trump administration and Iran that almost brought the two countries to war several weeks ago. The two countries have been involved in a weeks-long face-off in which Iran has maintained a hard line.

Mr. Rouhani stated that it will make no difference in terms of Iran’s US plan who gets elected in its 2020 presidential elections. Mr. Rouhani made the statements at a news conference in the Iranian Capital of Tehran, stating that Iran will refuse to negotiate under pressure. Mr. Rouhani also demanded that the US return to the 2015 nuclear deal, which was abandoned by Trump in 2018 after Iran conducted the unsanctioned military activity in the Middle East.

