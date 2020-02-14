CyberNews Briefs

US charges Huawei with racketeering and conspiracy to steal trade secrets

14 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

Yesterday, the US Department of Justice has updated its previous charges against Chinese telecommunications provider Huawei to include racketeering and conspiracy to steal trade secrets. The charges were originally filed in January of 2019. The new charges announced yesterday represent an escalation in the legal battle between the United States and the Chinese company.

The initial charges included allegations of money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the US, obstruction of justice and sanctions violations. The US also added to the defendant’s list, which now includes four unofficial and official subsidiaries and Huawei CFO Wanzhou Meng.

Read More: US charges Huawei with racketeering and conspiracy to steal trade secrets

