Microsoft Addresses Active Attacks, Air-Gap Danger with 99 Patches

In Microsoft’s February Patch Tuesday Update contains 12 critical and five previously disclosed bugs. This is one of the biggest Patch Tuesday updates to date, and the patches cover 99 different security vulnerabilities across a range of products. Twelve of the bugs are rated as critical while the rest are listed as important.

The update also includes a patch for the critical zero-day memory corruption vulnerability that was disclosed by Microsoft in late January that is under active attack. The bug is tracked as CVE-202-0674 and is considered critical for Internet Explorer versions. The bug allows attackers to execute remote code.