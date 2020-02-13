Global RiskNews Briefs

Coronavirus: Sharp increase in deaths and cases in Hubei

13 Feb 2020

Yesterday, 242 deaths from the coronavirus were recorded in the Chinese province of Hubei, becoming the epidemic’s deadliest day. There was also a sharp increase in the number of cases, with over 14,000  people diagnosed with the virus in just one day. Hubei has begun to use a broader definition of what qualifies someone as infected with the virus, partially resulting in the influx of cases.

However, until Wednesday’s increases, the number of people diagnosed was stabilizing for several days. The new deaths have pushed the death toll over 1,300, with almost 60,000 confirmed cases in total. In China’s political specter, the Communist Party secretary in Hubei has been replaced by the Shanghai party chief.

