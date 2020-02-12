Xi’s reemergence shows how carefully China is controlling the coronavirus narrative

Xi Jinping, China’s current president, appeared to speak about the national health epidemic occurring in the province of Wuhan on Monday in an attempt to stifle criticism of how the issue is being handled by Chinese authorities. The video was released to a Chinese broadcaster, CCTV, and featured Xi visiting several locations in Beijing as well as stating his dedication to fighting the virus. Jinping was also shown talking to the medical staff and getting his temperature taken.

Jinping wears a surgical mask in the video, typically recommended by doctors to prevent the spread of viruses and other diseases. However, coverage of Jinping’s appearance in Beijing have been controlled by Chinese media outlets who are regulated by the government. Although the outing and video in itself are inconsequential, the timing of its release is sensitive after Jinping vanished from the media in the past several weeks as the situation was developing.