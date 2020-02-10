Magecart Gang Attacks Olympic Ticket Reseller and Survival Food Sites

Magecart group has struck again, this time hitting websites selling Olympic tickets and sites selling things like emergency preparation kits through a recent digital card skimmer attack. The attack aims to steal payment data from various websites. Two tickets sales websites, one called Olympic Tickets and the other called Euro 2020 Tickets, have been targeted by Magecart. Both of the sites are selling tickets to popular upcoming sporting events

The sites, including several others, were compromised by a skimmer using the domain OpenDoorCDN.com for data exfiltration. The threat actor group then extracted customer data through the sites, successfully skimming the payment card and personal information of the victims.

