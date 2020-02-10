Coronavirus claims 97 lives in one day – but number of infections stabilises

Over the weekend, the number of deaths due to the coronavirus overtook the death toll of the SARS epidemic, which killed 774 people worldwide and originated in China in 2003. The number of people who have died as a result of the virus is rose by 97 in just one day, Sunday now marks the highest number of casualties in one day.

Although the total number of deaths in China is nearing 1,000, the number of new infections has stabilized across the country and in the Hubei region, where the virus originated. In China, 40,171 people are currently infected while another 187,000 are under medical observation. The World Health Organization has sent a team of experts to China to contribute to combatting and investigating the virus.

