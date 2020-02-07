U.S. Operation Kills Qasim al-Raymi, Leader of al Qaeda in Yemen

In a drone strike earlier last week, the United States was successful in killing the leader of al Qaeda’s Yemen branch Qasim al-Raymi, who also served as deputy to the organization’s global leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. President Trump confirmed the reports on Thursday, although he did not provide many details about the operation. Counterterrorism officials considered Raymi one of al Qaeda’s most potent affiliates.

The terrorist organization’s branch in Yemen, under Raymi, was responsible for horrific attacks against civilians in Yemen and has inspired numerous attacks against the US and its forces. Last week, reports that the US had launched a drone strike aiming to kill Raymi were published, however, the results of the attack were unknown until yesterday. The strike occurred on January 25 in the Marib province of Yemen, according to local media.

