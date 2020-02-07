CyberNews Briefs

Sentar Awarded $164m Cybersecurity Task Order by US Defense Health Agency

07 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

Sentar Inc. is a female operated small business that was recently awarded $164 million USD to provide cybersecurity services to the Defense Health Agency. The company announced yesterday that it will be the recipient o of a task order from the Naval Information Warfare Center to provide the DHA with risk management operations support.

The contract requires Sentar to support the DHA in efforts to protect data and information technology platforms from cyber threats as well as assisting the DHA in various initiatives such as compliance requirements. The task order is the largest of its kind to be received by Sentar, and if fully executed, Sentar will provide support for the DHA for the next four years.

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

