Li Wenliang: Coronavirus kills Chinese whistleblower doctor

Li Wenliang, the Chinese doctor who initially alerted the Chinese government to the deadly coronavirus outbreak, passed away early on Friday. Despite contradictory reports about Wenliang’s death, it has been confirmed that the doctor has died after contracting the disease while treating patients infected with it.

The virus has now infected 31,000 in mainland China and has killed a total of 636 people, with 73 new deaths reported on Thursday. Another 41 people aboard a cruise ship that has been quarantined have been infected with the disease after 10 individuals on the ship tested positive for coronavirus. The virus causes severe acute respiratory infection and symptoms that start with a fever.

