Highway Administration to Explore How AI and Blockchain Can Transform Transportation

07 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

The Federal Highway Administration launched a research program earlier this week in an attempt to bring in transformational changes and advances in highway engineering through the use of artificial intelligence and blockchain. According to the announcement, the administration is accepting research proposals with the intent of awarding contracts or agreements to firms that are developing efforts in transportation that include blockchain, AI, and incorporating recycled plastic into the asphalt.

The program aims to fuel environmentally friendly practices in the industry and advance state of the art sciences and technologies in the highway management and building process. This research will hopefully enable the development of revolutionary approaches to highway transportation.

