Why many security pros lack confidence in their implementation of Zero Trust

Zero Trust has been deemed a necessary security approach to combat cyber threats and is a system in which an organization or country trusts nobody and nothing internally and externally when granting access to data or assets. All types of access must be verified and authorized before gaining access to a system or database.

However, a report released on Tuesday by Pulse Secure and Cybersecurity Insiders found that professionals lack confidence in their ability to apply the Zero Trust security method in today’s environment. The report concluded that 53% of those polled stated they are confident in their ability to set up Zero Trust, while 47% said that they are not, largely due to the complexity of IT environments.

