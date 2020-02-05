CyberNews Briefs

Why many security pros lack confidence in their implementation of Zero Trust

05 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

Zero Trust has been deemed a necessary security approach to combat cyber threats and is a system in which an organization or country trusts nobody and nothing internally and externally when granting access to data or assets. All types of access must be verified and authorized before gaining access to a system or database.

However, a report released on Tuesday by Pulse Secure and Cybersecurity Insiders found that professionals lack confidence in their ability to apply the Zero Trust security method in today’s environment. The report concluded that 53% of those polled stated they are confident in their ability to set up Zero Trust, while 47% said that they are not, largely due to the complexity of IT environments.

Read More: Why many security pros lack confidence in their implementation of Zero Trust

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

HPE Acquires Identity Management Firm Scytale

February 5, 2020

Why DevOps Is An Attractive Target For Cybercrime Syndicates

February 5, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2