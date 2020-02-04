EconomicGlobal RiskHealth & EnvironmentalNews Briefs

Global Factory Revival in Doubt as Coronavirus Spreads

04 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

Global manufacturing is set to suffer a new setback after a short-lived steady period due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in China. China’s isolation will have a measurable effect on the global economy in February, according to analysts. The recent expansion may not be sustained in the coming months due to the outbreak of the highly contagious respiratory disease.

Although January surveys of factories in Asia and Europe showed a slow decline in output, displaying shrinking inventories and stabilizing new orders over the course of the month, the virus had not yet effected global manufacturing as it has now. The virus has disrupted worldwide trade and supply chains as China is the largest manufacturing economy. Factories and companies around the world rely on Chinese products to make their own goods.

Read More: Global Factory Revival in Doubt as Coronavirus Spreads

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Missile Engineer Arrested After Taking Secret Info to China

February 4, 2020

Coronavirus Closes China to the World, Straining Global Economy

February 3, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2