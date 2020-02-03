News BriefsTechnology

UK’s First Electronic Car Hire Platform Launches In London

03 Feb 2020 OODA Analyst

The UK has launched its first electronic car hire platform. The company has opened for business in London, allowing consumers to rent 100 zero-emissions cars across the city. The company, UFODRIVE, is available in several locations across London and prices range around £90 per day.

The rental price includes unlimited charges at any of the 100,000 charging points available across the UK and Europe. The futuristic service also includes a real-time automated navigation system to eliminate range and charge concerns in each car. The company was founded in 2018 and aims to provide a fast and easy car rental experience while reducing fuel emissions.

OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

