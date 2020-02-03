Hackers have been searching the internet to hijack smart door and building access control systems. After compromising these systems, they launch DDoS attacks. The firewall company SonicWall reported the outbreak of this type of attack over the weekend, stating that they are targeting primarily Linear eMerge E3, which is produced by Nortek Security and Control.

Linear eMerge E3 devices are access control systems, installed in corporate offices, factories, and industrial parks. The systems control what doors and rooms employees and visitors may access based on smart cards. In May, researchers at Applied Risk found ten vulnerabilities impacting the devices, reporting them to the company. However, clearly flaws in the Linear eMerge E3 devices remain due to the surge of recent DDoS attacks.

Read More: Hackers are hijacking smart building access systems to launch DDoS attacks