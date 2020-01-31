Global RiskNews Briefs

Pompeo reassures Britain on US relations after Brexit

31 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reassured Britain that the US would continue and enhance their relationship with the UK once they depart from the European Union today. Pompeo also stated that the US’s discontent with the British decision to allow Huawei to operate its 5G network within the UK will not affect broader ties.

Pompeo met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to re-instate American concerns about Huawei. However, he stressed that the national security issue would be addressed when more details emerge on what limits will be placed on the company, which is suspected to have ties with the Chinese government. Pompeo declared that the US and the UK will continue its strong relationship despite recent tension over intelligence sharing and security-related issues.

Read More: Pompeo reassures Britain on US relations after Brexit

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Coronavirus declared global health emergency by WHO

January 31, 2020

Britain Gives Huawei Green Light For Limited Role In 5G Network

January 31, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2