The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reassured Britain that the US would continue and enhance their relationship with the UK once they depart from the European Union today. Pompeo also stated that the US’s discontent with the British decision to allow Huawei to operate its 5G network within the UK will not affect broader ties.

Pompeo met with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to re-instate American concerns about Huawei. However, he stressed that the national security issue would be addressed when more details emerge on what limits will be placed on the company, which is suspected to have ties with the Chinese government. Pompeo declared that the US and the UK will continue its strong relationship despite recent tension over intelligence sharing and security-related issues.

Read More: Pompeo reassures Britain on US relations after Brexit