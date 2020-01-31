Libya’s Warring Factions Resume Fighting in Threat to Cease-Fire

In Libya, a resumption in fighting threatens to unravel efforts to end a decadelong crisis after two warring factions agreed to a cease-fire. The country has been plagued by a civil war for years, and on Thursday pro-government forces stated that they had shot down a Russian surveillance drone over Tripoli that was flying in support of the opposing faction based in the country’s east.

Earlier this week, the eastern faction shelled the Libyan capital’s only functioning airport. The two sides, in turn, accused each other of breaking the cease-fire agreement after this week’s events. The cease-fire was facilitated earlier this month by Turkey and Russia, who back opposing sides in the conflict.

