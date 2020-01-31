CyberNews Briefs

Iranian hackers target US government workers in new campaign

31 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Government-backed Iranian hackers have recently been targeting US federal workers, aiming to compromise government systems by attacking servers with malware. The hacking attempts have been traced back to a threat actor group named APT34, which first began launching attacks against the US six years ago on the behalf of the Iranian government.

The recent attacks were in the form of a sophisticated spear-phishing campaign according to a report published yesterday by Intezer Labs, a cybersecurity firm. The phishing emails resemble Westat surveys, a well known US government contractor that manages and administers surveys to more than 80 federal agencies over the last decade and a half.

Read More: Iranian hackers target US government workers in new campaign

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Pompeo reassures Britain on US relations after Brexit

January 31, 2020

Coronavirus declared global health emergency by WHO

January 31, 2020
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2