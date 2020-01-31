Iranian hackers target US government workers in new campaign

Government-backed Iranian hackers have recently been targeting US federal workers, aiming to compromise government systems by attacking servers with malware. The hacking attempts have been traced back to a threat actor group named APT34, which first began launching attacks against the US six years ago on the behalf of the Iranian government.

The recent attacks were in the form of a sophisticated spear-phishing campaign according to a report published yesterday by Intezer Labs, a cybersecurity firm. The phishing emails resemble Westat surveys, a well known US government contractor that manages and administers surveys to more than 80 federal agencies over the last decade and a half.

