AI Driven Biomarkers Could Help Prevent Age-Related Diseases

30 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Biomarker technology is currently being developed to prevent age-related diseases. Biomarkers are used to predict biological age, indicative of a person’s state of health. Biomarkers are being integrated with AI and machine learning techniques, aiming to extend healthspan and prevent diseases developed at old age.

Biomarkers are the primary metric in P4 medicine, used to measure the presence of disease and to help determine a prognosis due to their use as a measurable indicator of a biological state. This process could involve continuously monitoring a person and recommending a series of corrective interventions, paying close attention to micro-adjustments to treatment and a panel of biomarkers.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

