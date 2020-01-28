US says mystery crash in Afghanistan was US Air Force plane

An American military aircraft went down in eastern Afghanistan earlier this week according to the US military. It remains unclear how the plane crashed, as there were no indications that it had been brought down by enemy fire as of today. The investigation to find the cause of the crash is ongoing after the Bombardier E-11A was identified as a US Air Force vehicle.

The crashed vehicle, which went down in the Ghazni province of Afghanistan, was an electronic surveillance plane. Video footage from the crash site coming from the plane itself shows its charred ruins after it went down. If the crash was an accident as currently suspected, the incident should not derail US-Taliban peace talks that are planned for the near future.

