Japan tourism company faces 20,000 cancellations from coronavirus outbreak

A Tokyo based travel agency that works to provide tour opportunities for Chinese travelers, has received over 20,000 cancellation notifications as coronavirus infects almost 3,000. On Sunday, China announced a bad on outbound travel in groups as part of its battle to combat the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. To date, the virus has killed 82 people and infected 2,700 more.

Japan received approximately 9.6 million visitors from China last year, accounting for a large portion of tourist expenditure in the country. With the coronavirus and travel ban, Japan’s tourism industry is likely to suffer, depending on how long the policies last and how quickly the virus is contained.

