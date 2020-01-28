Windows Media Player, Microsoft print to PDF and local USB printers are all currently plagued by a critical vulnerability mitigation in the Windows 10 browser. The US government issued a critical update now alert for all consumers operating on Microsoft Windows 10. The NSA reported the flaw, and a patch was released as part of Microsoft’s monthly Patch Tuesday system.

However, data shows that a large portion of users have yet to update to the newest version of the patch. Microsoft also faces a critical zero-day vulnerability that was publicly confirmed on January 17th as being actively exploited. The bug also warranted announcement from the US government, and the flaw has yet to be fixed.

Read More: Critical Windows 10 Browser Flaw Causes Chaos As Users Race To Fix It