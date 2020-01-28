News BriefsTechnology

AI and disinformation join nukes in the race for armageddon

28 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

Analysts have reported that China is ahead of the US and other countries with the development of artificial intelligence, dominating the field. However, Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei has stated that China does not have the resources to be a global artificial intelligence leader.

Zhengfei stated that although the US has yet to figure out the implications of artificial intelligence technology, China has not even considered what these implications may be or what effects they may have. Both China and the US need to invest more money in basic education and research. Zhengfei stated that companies, including his own Huawei, are developing weak AI in fields such as biomedicine, uncrewed remote mining operations, and autonomous driving.

