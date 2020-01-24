Last week, New York state senators proposed two bills that would ban local entities from using taxpayer money to meet ransomware demands sent by threat actor groups. The bills were proposed within two days of each other, with bill S7246 introduced on the 14th and bill S7289 on the 16th.

The bills are currently under discussion in committee, and it remains unclear whether they will move forward to a vote on the floor. Both of the bills have similar texts, making it unlikely that both will advance. However, bill S7246 proposes the creation of a state fund to combat cybercrime, helping municipalities to improve their cybersecurity.

Read More: New York state wants to ban government agencies from paying ransomware demands