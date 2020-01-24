Israel’s Prime Minister and opposition leader will visit White House to discuss ‘prospect of peace’ next week

Yesterday, Vice President Mike Pense announced that Israel’s Prime Minister and opposition leader will visit the White House to discuss regional issues and the prospect of peace next week. Reports over the past week suggest that the reveal of Trump’s Middle East Peace Plan could be imminent, potentially causing the US officials to organize the peace talks.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to America alongside Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz to negotiate the prospect of peace. The announcement of the talks comes just after reports suggested that the announcement of the peace plan may be imminent. However, it remains unclear whether the plan will be released in the near future.