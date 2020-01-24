Bipartisan Coalition Bill Introduced to Reform NSA Surveillance

A coalition of US lawmakers introduced new bipartisan legislation that aims to protect Americans from government surveillance, such as that run by the NSA. The bill, named Safeguarding Americans’ Private Records Act, was introduced today by Senators Wyden and Daines in the upper chamber while Representatives Lofgren, Davidson, and Jaypal introduced it in the lower chamber.

The bill comes right before the March 15 expiration of the Patriot Act, Section 215, used by the NSA. This section allows the NSA to create a secret mass surveillance program that allegedly included the surveillance of millions of Americans’ phone calls.

