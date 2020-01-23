Global RiskNews Briefs

Trump Administration Plans to Expand Travel Restrictions to Seven Countries

23 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

The Trump administration announced plans to add seven countries to the list of nations subject to travel restrictions. The countries in which immigrants and travelers will be restricted include Belarus, Eritrea, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Nigeria, Sudan, and Tanzania. The countries will not face bans on travel to the US but could have restrictions placed on visas according to administration officials.

Some of the previously mentioned countries could be banned from participating in the diversity VISA lottery program, which President Trump has expressed discontent with. Officials stated that the list is not final and that the White House is still debating whether to include some of the countries.

