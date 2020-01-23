CyberNews Briefs

Facebook Crime Rises 19% as UK Tries to Police Social Media

23 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

In the UK, the government has plans to police social media. The government plans to issue sites with a new code of conduct requiring firms to protect children from viewing any content deemed to be detrimental to their wellbeing or mental health. A report published yesterday outlining the potential policies.

Failure to abide by the new laws could result in fines and penalties. The stricter codes were announced when statistics obtained from the British police revealed an alarming increase in cybercrimes linked to Facebook. The data indicates that Facebook-related crimes increased by 19%.

