At Hartsfield-Jackson Airport in Atlanta, testing for a multifaceted facial recognition system is underway. The process would scan passengers’ biometrics to verify their identities at various points throughout the airport. The ultramodern document-free system both entices and worries experts and travelers alike.

Different players within the Atlanta airport are plugging into the same Customs and Border Protection backbone to accomplish different functions through the airport, ensuring efficient travel and effective security tactics. Last week, an agency visited Atlanta’s airport to assess CBP’s biometric exit program and the first fully biometric terminal operated by Delta.

Read More: Inside the CBP-Built ‘Backbone’ of Atlanta’s Biometric Terminal