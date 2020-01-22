A hacker has published credentials for more than 500,000 servers, home routers, and other devices. The leak is being advertised as the biggest leak of Telnet passwords to date. The leak also demonstrates the lack of security protocol upheld by Telnet as well as highlights persistent vulnerabilities in their networks. This could affect business networks more and more.

The leaked information includes IP addresses, usernames, and passwords for Telnet. The hacker scanned the internet for devices exposing their Telnet port and subsequently used factory-set default usernames and password combinations to gain credentials.