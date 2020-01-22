CyberNews Briefs

FBI Warns Job Applicants of Scams Using Spoofed Company Sites

22 Jan 2020 OODA Analyst

The FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center issued a public service announcement warning Americans about scammers setting up spoofed company websites with fake job listings to target applicants. The announcement was released yesterday and states that since early 2019, victims have reported numerous examples of the type of scam to the FBI.

The FBI claims that the average reported loss was almost $3,000 per victim. This figure does not include additional damage to victims’ credit scores. The FBI stated that the scams showed an increased level of complexity in technique in 2019, attracting more victims and harvesting more personally identifiable information as well as stealing money.

